Man Brings Can Of Beer On Plane As Checked Baggage

Published July 13, 2017 at 6:39 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I hate it when someone has an idea I wish I had thought of. Dean Stinson wanted to see if he could travel across Australia without giving up his beer. So before boarding his flight from Melbourne to Perth, he handed it over as checked luggage. There's a photo. The bag tag covers most of the can. And there it was, a can of beer waiting on the conveyor belt in Perth. Stinson said the beer was in perfect condition.

If there was turbulence, I just wouldn't open it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
