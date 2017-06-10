Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be revealed that James Comey forgot to tell us at his hearing on Thursday. But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Angie's List, who believes every home is more than just a house. With over 20 years of reviews for hiring local pros, Angie's List is committed to making every homeowner a little smarter. More at angieslist.com.

Audible - dedicated to being a source for immersive storytelling experiences featuring celebrity performances and original content. Membership information and more is at audible.com. And Visit St. Pete Clearwater with miles of white sand beaches in Florida's Gulf Coast and cultural attractions, including St. Pete's Dali Museum and Museum of Fine Arts, 90 minutes west of Orlando, visitstpeteclearwater.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Tyler Greene. Our intern is Layne Gerbig. Our web guru is Beth Novey. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Miles Doornbos and Jennifer Mills. Special thanks to Revival Food Hall in downtown Chicago for feeding us. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, what did Jim Comey forget to tell us? Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: He forgot to tell us that when Trump said, quote, "I hope you can see your way to letting this go," Trump really wasn't talking about Mike Flynn. It was during a handshake. And he was daring Comey to try to release himself from Trump's tiny hand.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tracy Clayton?

TRACY CLAYTON: Yes. He neglected to tell us what Trump's hair is actually made of.

(LAUGHTER)

CLAYTON: Turns out that it's 5 percent actual hair, 45 percent polyester, and the rest, surprisingly, is fish scales.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I don't know - that when they were in the Green Room eating dinner by themselves, Putin was one of the people serving the food.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone. A big welcome and thank you to Tracy Clayton. I am Peter Sagal, we will see you next week in Detroit.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.