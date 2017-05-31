Bringing The World Home To You

A New Type Of Drunk Selfie

Published May 31, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy in Australia went out and had a few too many drinks - like, way too many drinks. Two friendly police officers drove him back to his house. But the do-gooder cops didn't want the man to wake up in the morning and wonder how he got home, so they took it upon themselves to snap a few selfies with the drunk guy in the background, all tucked into his bed and drunkenly giving a hang-10 sign. If he was that drunk, though, he'd better hope they didn't scroll through his photos from earlier in the night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
