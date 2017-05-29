Bringing The World Home To You

The Definitive Best-Looking NHL Player

Published May 29, 2017 at 5:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Stanley Cup Finals start tonight. That's exciting for hockey fans. Less exciting - media day. So the Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban had a little fun. He played the role of reporter - for example, asking teammate Mike Fisher...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

P K SUBBAN: How does it feel to be the best looking player on the Nashville Predators and probably in the league?

GREENE: Fisher asked - who says he's best looking? His wife Carrie Underwood tweeted that she does.

OK, yeah. Let's get to the actual hockey, OK? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
