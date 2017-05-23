Bringing The World Home To You

QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Class Out Of Final Exam With Retweet

Published May 23, 2017 at 6:40 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What some kids will do to get out of a big test. After getting pressure from her students, sports literature teacher Laura Roberts agreed to cancel the final exam if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers retweeted someone from her class.

A student named Peyton Meyer tweeted out the request to Rodgers, adding this note about his teacher - please retweet, she's your biggest fan. Rodgers responded - I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
