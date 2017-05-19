Bringing The World Home To You

Fourth-Grader Apologizes For Stealing Pen And Hazelnut From Oregon Capitol

Published May 19, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During a tour of the state capitol in Oregon, a fourth-grader named Sam swiped a pen and a hazelnut. When his mom found out, she made him write a letter to the governor. It read, quote, "I'm very sorry, and I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me." Included in the letter - the contraband pen and a dollar for the hazelnut. Governor Kate Brown wrote Sam back, accepting his apology. She also enclosed a new pen for him to remember this event, which I am sure he will. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
