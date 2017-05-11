Bringing The World Home To You

Live Cheap In Bormida, Italy

Published May 11, 2017

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an offer you can't refuse - to live for next to nothing in Italy. You have to live in a village called Bormida, which declined to fewer than 400 people and is now subsidizing new residents with super cheap rent. The city council is even considering cash payments. A restaurant owner confesses there's nothing much to do around here, but he tells The Guardian if you do move in, they do have forests, goats, the church and good food. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
