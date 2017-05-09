Neiman Marcus Sells Designer's 'Future Destroyed-High-Top Sneaker'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a gift for the person who already has pre-ripped jeans. It's a fashion statement to wear jeans with holes in them. But if they're not grungy enough, Nordstrom has been offering mud-caked jeans. And at the Neiman Marcus website, you can add pre-destroyed sneakers. These white sneakers look nearly pulled inside out, as if they got caught in a lawnmower. Just $1,425 and you too can barely walk at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.