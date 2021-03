On Sunday the first round of voting will be held in France’s presidential elections. With 10 percent unemployment and one of the slowest growth rates in the European Union, the country’s flagging economy has been an issue during the campaign.

CNN’s Maggie Lake (@maggielake) speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the state of the French economy.

