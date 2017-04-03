Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Singer Bob Dylan Finally Gets His Nobel Prize

Published April 3, 2017 at 6:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bob Dylan finally has his Nobel Prize. The Swedish academy tried to give him the award last year. Dylan, you may recall, made no comment for weeks - finally said of course he'd come for the Nobel ceremony and then didn't.

At last, over the weekend, he turned up in Stockholm, where he was in town anyway for a concert. And in a small ceremony, he received his award. And afterward, an academy representative simply called him very nice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories