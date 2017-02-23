Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NHL's Arizona Coyotes Want Fans To Stop 'The Wave'

Published February 23, 2017 at 7:06 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I don't know about you, but I'm conflicted about doing the wave at sporting events - annoying sometimes, totally fun the next. But I defend the people's right to wave. Enter hockey's Arizona Coyotes who tweeted after their win this week against the Anaheim Ducks (reading) attention fans in 112, we don't do the wave here.

That victory aside, the Yotes have one of the worst records in the NHL. So if they still have fans showing up and they want to wave, maybe the players should wave right back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories