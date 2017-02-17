A Journey Of 30 Years Began With A Single Fortune Cookie

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Every writer has faced the horrors of writer's block. But Donald Lau can't take it anymore, so he is quitting his job as a fortune cookie writer. Lau has been crafting fortunes for Wonton Foods for the past 30 years. He got the job by default because when he joined the New York-based company, he spoke the best English. Now he's training his successor because he just can't conjure up new bits of wisdom. But when one door closes, another will surely open. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.