English Pub Patrons Buy Nelson Foyle A Lordship Title

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's Valentine's Day. And maybe that means going out with your true love, or maybe it means drinking alone in a bar. If it's the latter and you live in Salisbury, England, you might run into a guy named Nelson Foyle. The 93-year-old has been drinking in the same pub, called the Dog & Gun, for the past 80 years. To honor him, his fellow drinkers bought him a lordship of the manor title. Nelson told a local paper, it's a big honor. I might get a few free pints now that I'm a lord.

