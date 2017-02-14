Bringing The World Home To You

English Pub Patrons Buy Nelson Foyle A Lordship Title

Published February 14, 2017 at 6:47 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's Valentine's Day. And maybe that means going out with your true love, or maybe it means drinking alone in a bar. If it's the latter and you live in Salisbury, England, you might run into a guy named Nelson Foyle. The 93-year-old has been drinking in the same pub, called the Dog & Gun, for the past 80 years. To honor him, his fellow drinkers bought him a lordship of the manor title. Nelson told a local paper, it's a big honor. I might get a few free pints now that I'm a lord.

Cheers, Lord Foyle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
