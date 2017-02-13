Legend Loses Sheep Shearing Match To New Zealand's Prime Minister

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. So David Fagan is a sports legend in New Zealand. But this weekend, Fagan suffered a big defeat in the event that made him famous, sheep shearing. Fagan is a 16-time winner of the coveted Golden Shears, but he lost an exhibition match against New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships. A capacity crowd of 4,000 people watched the finals - not bad for a country where sheep outnumber people 6 to 1. It's MORNING EDITION.