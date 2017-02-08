Topless Protesters Protest To Remain Topless

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The United States is not the only country where people are protesting on the streets. Dozens of women and some men marched in protest in Buenos Aires and other cities in Argentina. They were unhappy that police have been chasing topless women from a beach under threat of arrest. Naturally, the protesters themselves went topless. Some wore nothing above the waist except a little bit of body paint with slogans such as, censor this.