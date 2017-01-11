'Deep Throat' Parking Garage Of Watergate Fame To Be Torn Down

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon centered around a secret source known as Deep Throat. Reporter Bob Woodward met regularly with Deep Throat in a parking lot below an office building just outside D.C.

This year, the lot is scheduled to be torn down as part of a new development project. But city leaders say the legend of Deep Throat will live on, and the plaque commemorating those secret meetings will be restored once the new site is completed.