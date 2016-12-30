Bringing The World Home To You

'Flockstars' Are Available To Play Weddings, Other Gatherings

Published December 30, 2016 at 6:21 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Still don't have any entertainment lined up for your holiday party this weekend? Well, a Maryland chicken farmer gave his fowl some musical instruments. And they really took to them. A video on YouTube shows three chickens pecking away at a xylophone, a keyboard and some drums. The newly minted band is called the Flockstars. And the owner says they'll play weddings, bar mitzvahs. And surprisingly, as it may seem, they still have some openings for New Year's Eve parties. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

