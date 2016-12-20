Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Deer Interrupts Workouts At S.C. Gold's Gym

Published December 20, 2016 at 6:54 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try to get back to nature. Customers at Gold's Gym in Anderson, S.C., discovered that nature came to them. They were working out when a deer smashed through a window and walked in. We do not know if this was an accident, but since the deer was there anyway, it got some exercise - took a few laps around the gym. It then stepped back outside again and disappeared into the woods, hopefully feeling refreshed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories