Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Beaver Knocks Over Holiday Decorations At Maryland Dollar General

Published December 2, 2016 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An old commercial features a cop who ends a story with the words, you can't make this stuff up. This may have occurred to sheriff's deputies in Maryland who responded to a disturbance at a dollar store. A customer was misbehaving - OK, not exactly a customer. Actually, a beaver had slipped inside to the holiday aisle of the store. The animal knocked over some decorations before being safely removed by animal control. Let's face it. Holiday shopping is stressful for everyone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories