Being Knighted Isn't Always What It's Cracked Up To Be

Published November 29, 2016 at 6:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This mistake could happen to anyone who's a princess. Britain's Princess Beatrice threw a party. Pop stars Ed Sheeran and James Blunt attended. And Blunt jokingly asked if he could be knighted. She agreed to touch him on the shoulder with a sword, but when getting into position, she accidentally reached back and slashed Ed Sheeran's face. Guests tell The Sun that the cut wasn't so bad and Sheeran was gracious on his way to the hospital. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
