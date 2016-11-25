Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Japanese District Tries Get Older Drivers Off The Road

Published November 25, 2016 at 6:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This day, Black Friday, is when stores offer deals to draw you in. In Japan, local authorities are offering a deal, too, a deal to keep senior citizens off the roads. The area south of Tokyo responded to a hike in accidents. People 75 years and older can now make a trade. If they give up driving, they get discounts on taxi fares. The taxis can take passengers to get discounts at a restaurant chain known for ramen soup and discounts at public baths. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories