Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

TSA Talks Turkey: What Holiday Foods May Fly With Travelers

Published November 18, 2016 at 7:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with advice on transporting your Thanksgiving meal. If you fly for the holiday and if you bring food, the TSA can help. A TSA blog highlights a web feature called, can I bring my - you finish the sentence and find out if it's allowed on board. If you want to fly with turducken, you can do it, packed in dry ice or regular ice that's completely frozen. Gravy, though, is prohibited, unless properly packed. And cranberry sauce - also problematic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories