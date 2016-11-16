Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

You Too Could Have A Masterpiece In Your House

Published November 16, 2016 at 7:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Who knows? Maybe you, too, have a masterpiece amid the junk in your house. For six decades, a painting hung on the wall of a mostly darkened bedroom in Sunnyvale, Calif. It turned out to be a painting by Frida Kahlo, now up for auction for up to $2 million. The painting was given to Kahlo's close personal assistant back in 1955. And because it was in that dim room all those years, it's said to be so well preserved that it might have been made yesterday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories