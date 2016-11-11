Bringing The World Home To You

A Nation Divided Over When Holiday Displays Should Be Set Up

Published November 11, 2016 at 6:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. With a national divide, some people say Christmas songs and decorations come out too soon. Others feel they can't come soon enough. Either way, they are here. In Raleigh, N.C., Springsteen's "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" played in a public park November 2. By Election Day, a sad-looking tree was in my local coffee shop. Tomorrow, a giant tree arrives at New York's Rockefeller Center, where it will go up around the corner from the home of the president-elect. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

