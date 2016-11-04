Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York Restaurant Is A Silent Haven For Solo Diners

Published November 4, 2016 at 6:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. So much today is noise, pulling our attention away from the simple things like eating, which maybe explains why a restaurant centered around silence would do well. The Japanese ramen chain Ichiran just opened a restaurant in New York with booths that seat one diner, facing the wall. And it's been drawing large crowds of people eager to eat alone, where the only thing one hears is the slurping of noodles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories