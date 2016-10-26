N.C. Woman Thought The Lottery Was A Waste Of Money; Then She Won

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Glenda Blackwell of North Carolina planned to teach her husband a lesson - playing the lottery is a waste of their money. So instead of buying two Powerball tickets that her husband had requested, she bought a Carolina million scratcher for $10 to show him they didn't pay off. But in a major case of eating one's words, the scratcher hit for a million dollars, making her words, as she put it to WLOS, well worth eating. It's MORNING EDITION.