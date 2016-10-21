Bringing The World Home To You

Halloween News: Miss. Clown Ban; Dollmakers Criticize Haunted House

October 21, 2016

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with Halloween news. A Mississippi county temporarily banned clowns. Given a rash of clowns sitings, county supervisors fear trick or treating with a clown costume could end badly.

The Japanese Doll Association insists there's nothing creepy about dolls. The doll makers complained to Universal Studios Japan, disliking the park's haunted house. Apparently, it gives people the wrong idea to have an attraction called Curse Of The Living Dolls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
