Thief Abandons Stolen Tiny House

Published October 14, 2016 at 7:08 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Over the last decade, a trend has emerged in home ownership - teeny, tiny houses, like Melinda Crichton's in Sacramento, nearly complete at 265 square feet - plus a loft. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, her tiny dream home was stolen. Luckily, the thief who absconded with it abandoned it not far away. She doesn't know why. But Crichton is considering better security, telling local news, next time, I'll anchor it to a tree. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
