During Homecoming, Flagstaff Bars Hold 'Tequila Sunrise'

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's a big weekend in Flagstaff, Ariz. Northern Arizona University is preparing for the homecoming game. And so that people are properly prepared, city bars are holding what they call Tequila Sunrise. The bars open at 6 o'clock in the morning. Authorities say it is indeed legal for the bar to be open at sunrise. It remains illegal, however, to misbehave while drinking. Last year, police arrested more than 40 people during the festivities. It's MORNING EDITION.