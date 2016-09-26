Bringing The World Home To You

Prince George Leaves Canada's Prime Minister Hanging

Published September 26, 2016 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fascinates many people, but not yet Britain's Prince George. The 3-year-old is making an official visit to Canada with his parents. Video shows Prime Minister Trudeau crouching to the kid's level. He offered a low-five, but Prince George did not respond. Trudeau tried a high-five, even a handshake, also declined. The prince mastered the royal prerogative to signal, we are not amused, which non-royal toddlers do too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

