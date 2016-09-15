Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Business Is Good For Los Angeles' First People Walker

Published September 15, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A new service in car dependent LA is attracting a lot of clients. Chuck McCarthy is an actor who started a business called People Walker. For $7 a mile, he'll take humans on walks. He chats but mostly listens, which suggests that his original ad for people walker hit home. It reads, can't walk alone in silence, forced to face thoughts of the unknown future or your own insignificance in the ever-expanding universe? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories