Business Is Good For Los Angeles' First People Walker

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A new service in car dependent LA is attracting a lot of clients. Chuck McCarthy is an actor who started a business called People Walker. For $7 a mile, he'll take humans on walks. He chats but mostly listens, which suggests that his original ad for people walker hit home. It reads, can't walk alone in silence, forced to face thoughts of the unknown future or your own insignificance in the ever-expanding universe?