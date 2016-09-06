Bringing The World Home To You

British Scrabble Champ Wins With Help From A Parasitic Wasp

Published September 6, 2016 at 6:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A braconid, or a parasitic wasp, is a cause for celebration for one East Londoner. That word helped Brett Smitheram triumph in the World Scrabble Championship final. Braconid ended up being a 181-point word. Other strategic words played included variedly, for 95 points, and gynaecia, a type of flower whose scent now includes the sweet smell of Scrabble success. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
