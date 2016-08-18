Bringing The World Home To You

The Mushroom Suit Becomes A New Trend In Burials

Published August 18, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
A mushroom suit, made by the company Coeio. (Courtesy of Coeio)
A mushroom suit, made by the company Coeio. (Courtesy of Coeio)

Fifty years ago, nearly everyone who died in the United States was buried in a grave. Today, just about half are cremated. Money is the primary reason.

A typical cremation costs nearly $500 less than a typical burial. And, many people move away from their hometowns, where traditional family plots are located.

Here & Now‘s Kristiina Sorenson reports on the mushroom suit, the latest thing in burial trends.

