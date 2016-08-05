Police Say Phoenix Serial Killer Responsible For Another Attack

A 21-year-old father and his 4-year-old son were shot at in their car in Phoenix and police say its the latest attack by a serial killer who has killed seven people.

The boy and his father were not injured in the attack, which took place last month. Police also say that there was no apparent motive. The attacks have been happening since March, many of them in the low-income neighborhood of Maryvale.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with KJZZ reporter Matthew Casey to learn more.

Guest

Matthew Casey, senior field correspondent for KJZZ in Phoenix. He tweets @MatthewCasey3.

