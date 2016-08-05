Bringing The World Home To You

Police Say Phoenix Serial Killer Responsible For Another Attack

Published August 5, 2016 at 12:33 PM EDT
The grave site of Manuel "Manny" Castro Garcia, 19, at a cemetery Thursday, July 14, 2016, in Phoenix. The teen was killed in June, and is one of a growing number of victims associated with a serial killer according to police. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
A 21-year-old father and his 4-year-old son were shot at in their car in Phoenix and police say its the latest attack by a serial killer who has killed seven people.

The boy and his father were not injured in the attack, which took place last month. Police also say that there was no apparent motive. The attacks have been happening since March, many of them in the low-income neighborhood of Maryvale.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with KJZZ reporter Matthew Casey to learn more.

Guest

Matthew Casey, senior field correspondent for KJZZ in Phoenix. He tweets @MatthewCasey3.

