Dunkin' Donuts To Add More Eggs To Its Egg Patty

Published July 22, 2016 at 6:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Let's be fair, Dunkin' Donuts is trying to make you happy. But there's really no way they can win this one. The company says it's adding a special ingredient to its egg patties. And the special ingredient is eggs. There'll be more egg content, we're told, and a little less water and other ingredients in there. The downside is the egg patties will also have more calories. So with that in mind, you might just want to stick to the Boston cream. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
