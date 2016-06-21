Toronto Benefits From Being Drake's Hometown

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a city that started from - well, Drake, you say it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM")

DRAKE: (Singing) Started from the bottom now we're here.

GREENE: The city of Toronto is Drake's hometown. And the rapper often gives it props, mentioning streets and neighborhoods in his songs. Well, now the Toronto Star has estimated that Drake has given Toronto $3 billion worth of advertising. Of course, our Canadian editor David McGuffin was offended by this suggestion that Toronto somehow needed to be more amazing.