Remembering Orlando Victim 'Top Hat Eddie'

Published June 15, 2016 at 1:55 PM EDT
Facebook via REUTERS
Eddie Sotomayor was 34 when he died at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Sunday. Travel company owner Al Ferguson remembers his employee as a trailblazer in the gay travel industry, organizing the first gay cruise to Cuba this year.

Sotomayor became known in LGBT circles nationally as #tophateddie because he always wore a top hat at travel company events.

Hear more of our Orlando shooting coverage

Guest

Al Ferguson, owner of Legendary Journeys.

