How To Avoid Family Arguments After A Long Workday

Published June 9, 2016 at 1:34 PM EDT

When you get home from work, you should be relieved and relaxed, right? Instead, a lot of people end up arguing with their partners. Experts say it’s because different people need different things after a stressful day on the job, some want to talk about what happened, others need quiet time.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Curt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about what the research tells us about the best way to navigate those differences.

Guest

  • Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch

(@Christopher, Flickr/Creative Commons)
(@Christopher, Flickr/Creative Commons)