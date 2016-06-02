Shaquille O'Neal Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Goose, and I'll be your driver this morning. OK, fine. It's David Greene here. But if you're in Atlanta and you've gotten a ride recently from the car service Lyft, your driver may have introduced himself this way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL: My name is Charles. My name is Pierre. My name is Goose.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

O'NEAL: Are you not entertained? Do not recognize what I've done as a Laker?

GREENE: Yeah, that's former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O'Neal, who went undercover as a Lyft driver. It's been a slam dunk of a promotion for the company.