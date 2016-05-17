Bringing The World Home To You

At Age 116, Italian Woman Is The World's Oldest Living Person

Published May 17, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Guinness World Records has confirmed the oldest living person, and it is Emma Morano of Italy. She is 116 and change, which makes her one of the last-known people born in the 19th century. Morano's diet includes raw eggs and pasta every day. She is Italian, after all. She says she loves her brandy, and she's been single since 1938. I didn't want to be dominated by anyone, she says. We'll drink to that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

