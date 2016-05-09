NBA Star Dwayne Wade Of The Miami Heat Makes Canadians Mad

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "O CANADA")

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with an advisory for listeners. Stop what you are doing and listen. No really, listen or you're going to make Canadians very mad. That's what happened to NBA basketball star Dwayne Wade from the Miami Heat. Before a playoff game against Toronto, he kept taking practice shots during Canada's national anthem. On social media, Canadians said Wade violated an NBA rule that players need to stand in a dignified posture during anthems. Dwayne Wade said he meant no disrespect. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.