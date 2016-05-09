Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NBA Star Dwayne Wade Of The Miami Heat Makes Canadians Mad

Published May 9, 2016 at 6:58 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "O CANADA")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with an advisory for listeners. Stop what you are doing and listen. No really, listen or you're going to make Canadians very mad. That's what happened to NBA basketball star Dwayne Wade from the Miami Heat. Before a playoff game against Toronto, he kept taking practice shots during Canada's national anthem. On social media, Canadians said Wade violated an NBA rule that players need to stand in a dignified posture during anthems. Dwayne Wade said he meant no disrespect. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories