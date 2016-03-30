Boeing Layoffs Coming In Washington State

Boeing has announced that it expects to eliminate thousands of jobs in Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that as many as 8,000 jobs may be cut – a 10 percent overall cut.

But the timing seems odd because airplane orders are booming. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson looks at what’s behind the layoffs and what they say about manufacturing, with Rana Foroohar of Time magazine.

Guest

Rana Foroohar, assistant managing editor for business and economics at Time. She tweets @RanaForoohar.

