Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will be the surprise nominee for the Supreme Court? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: We need someone who is both impeccably conservative and beloved by liberals - the Dowager Countess of Grantham...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Say no to her, I dare you. Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Mitch McConnell.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would really be a conundrum.

POUNDSTONE: It's going to put them in an awkward situation.

SAGAL: It will.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: We're not going to - (groans) OK, we will.

SAGAL: Roy Blount Jr..

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: Aretha Franklin, and she's going to go over there to the Senate and sing R-E-S-P-E-C-T. And she is going to get it.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone, Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to everyone at WABE Atlanta. Thanks to our audience here at the magnificent Fox Theatre of Atlanta.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC, APPLAUSE)

