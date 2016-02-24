Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'All Def Movie Awards' To Air On Fusion Against Oscars

Published February 24, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Russell Simmons poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in New York. (Scott Gries/Invision/AP)
Russell Simmons poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in New York. (Scott Gries/Invision/AP)

If you don’t want to watch the Oscars on Sunday, there is an alternative. The All Def Movie Awards are taping Wednesday and will air on the Fusion cable network on Sunday, against the Oscars. Fusion caters to millennials, but it is owned by ABC, which is broadcasting the Oscars.

The show’s producer, Russell Simmons, says the alternative awards show is “about celebrating people who might otherwise not get celebrated.” Simmons co-founded the hip-hop music label Def Jam in 1983 and launched the YouTube channel All Def Digital in 2013.

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about the All Def Movie Awards.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.