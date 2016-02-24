'All Def Movie Awards' To Air On Fusion Against Oscars

If you don’t want to watch the Oscars on Sunday, there is an alternative. The All Def Movie Awards are taping Wednesday and will air on the Fusion cable network on Sunday, against the Oscars. Fusion caters to millennials, but it is owned by ABC, which is broadcasting the Oscars.

The show’s producer, Russell Simmons, says the alternative awards show is “about celebrating people who might otherwise not get celebrated.” Simmons co-founded the hip-hop music label Def Jam in 1983 and launched the YouTube channel All Def Digital in 2013.

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about the All Def Movie Awards.

