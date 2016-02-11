Zombie Apocalypse Clause Written Into Amazon Agreement

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with word that when the zombie apocalypse arrives, Amazon's terms of service will no longer apply. Amazon just released free software for game developers, and deep in the fine print of the terms and conditions, it says that certain provisions can be ignored in the case of, quote, "a widespread viral infection that causes human corpses to reanimate and seem to consume living human flesh." See? There's an upside to everything. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.