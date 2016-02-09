Badger Aids British Archaeologists

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Relics from the Bronze Age were discovered near Stonehenge, dug up accidentally by a badger. The 4,000-year-old items include a bronze saw, a copper chisel, an archer's wrist guard and a cremation urn. One senior archaeologist pointed out that burrowing animals can do a lot of damage to archaeological sites. But in this case, he said, a small part of him is quite pleased with this little badger's find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.