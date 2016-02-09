Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Badger Aids British Archaeologists

Published February 9, 2016 at 8:07 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Relics from the Bronze Age were discovered near Stonehenge, dug up accidentally by a badger. The 4,000-year-old items include a bronze saw, a copper chisel, an archer's wrist guard and a cremation urn. One senior archaeologist pointed out that burrowing animals can do a lot of damage to archaeological sites. But in this case, he said, a small part of him is quite pleased with this little badger's find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition