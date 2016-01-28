New York AG Investigates NFL Resale Ticketing

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is now investigating the NFL over its ticketing practices – specifically, whether it is illegally pricing tickets on the resale market using a mechanism known as “resale price floors.” Bloomberg has been covering the story, andMike Regan of Bloomberg joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd with details.

Mike Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

