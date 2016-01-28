Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York AG Investigates NFL Resale Ticketing

Published January 28, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
The NFL encourages people who want to sell their tickets to go to the NFL Ticket Exchange, a marketplace operated by Ticketmaster. Pictured is a screenshot from the site. (ticketexchangebyticketmaster.com/NFL)
The NFL encourages people who want to sell their tickets to go to the NFL Ticket Exchange, a marketplace operated by Ticketmaster. Pictured is a screenshot from the site. (ticketexchangebyticketmaster.com/NFL)

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is now investigating the NFL over its ticketing practices – specifically, whether it is illegally pricing tickets on the resale market using a mechanism known as “resale price floors.” Bloomberg has been covering the story, andMike Regan of Bloomberg joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd with details.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.