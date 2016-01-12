Bringing The World Home To You

Playboy Mansion Is For Sale. Got $200 Million?

Published January 12, 2016 at 5:48 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning I'm David Greene, calling all bachelors. The Playboy Mansion could be yours for a cool $200 million. Just think about it. You'd have 29 rooms, the famous pool with its grotto, a zoo with monkeys, exotic birds and, yes, bunnies.

Just one catch - you'll be splitting utilities with Hugh Hefner. Yes, that is a condition of the sale. A statement from the magazine calls the mansion Hef's creative center, and it says the 89-year-old playboy is not going anywhere. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

