Howard Stern And SiriusXM Agree To New Contract

Published December 15, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Howard Stern’s voice will continue to ring out on Sirius XM satellite radio. Today, the company announced a new contract with Stern, where he’ll continue to host The Howard Stern Show for five years, and also to develop a new video streaming app.

Jason Bellini, senior producer with The Wall Street Journal, speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what Stern has meant for Sirius XM.

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

