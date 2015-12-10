DJ Session: Country Musicians To Watch In 2016
For this installment of theHere & Now‘s DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marcia Campbell of the show “The WSM All Nighter” on WSM 650 AM in Nashville for a look at the latest rising stars in country music.
It’s a listening tour of ’90s-inspired singer-songwriter Cam of San Francisco and blue collar Chris Janson of Perryville, Mo. We also hear music from up-and-comers Hailey Whitters and Mo Pitney.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Songs In This Segment
Cam, “Burning House” (Untamed, 2015)
Chris Janson, “Buy Me A Boat” (Buy Me A Boat, 2015)
Hailey Whitters, “Long Come To Jesus” (Black Sheep, 2015)
Mo Pitney, “Country” (2014)
Guest
- Marcia Campbell of “The WSM All Nighter” show on 650 AM WSM in Nashville. She tweets @MarciaCampbell1.
